Rafael Nadal said he was very pessimistic about whether tennis could return to normal as soon as possible after the stoppage last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Professional tennis is suspended until the end of July, at least, and the Spaniard said on Sunday that serious problems prevent the resumption.

“From my point of view, I am very pessimistic that the circuit can resume normal activity,” said the number two in the world in an online chat organized by the Spanish Tennis Federation.

“In tennis, you need to travel every week, stay in hotels, go to different countries. Even if we play without fans, to organize any event, you need a lot of people involved, who cannot be ignored. At the international level, I see a serious problem.”

The coronavirus outbreak decimated the world sports calendar, forcing the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, which include tennis, and the cancellation of the Wimbledon tournament.

The French Open organizers rescheduled this event for the end of September, right after the U.S. Open, but Nadal stressed that public health takes precedence over tennis tournaments.

“We have said many times that we are in a very difficult time for everyone,” added Nadal.

“Step by step, it seems that things are a little less bad, but we spent a month and a half very complicated, many irreparable losses and other less important losses, but they will undoubtedly cause suffering in society in the following months.”

“I hope it will take months, not years, because it is also an economic issue. Many people will lose their jobs. These are sad times when you see so many people dying,” he said.

Nadal, 33, said that even when tennis starts again, players will need to regain their fitness levels.

“It will be a very difficult job to recover your fitness and you will need a lot of discipline and a lot of suffering,” he said. “The sooner we resume activities, the better. From the point of view of returning to competition, I am a pessimist.”

“But there are many other things more important than tennis,” he added.

Spain was particularly affected by the virus, with 223,759 infections and 23,190 deaths.

