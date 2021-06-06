Nadal is already in the round of 16 at Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal goes for another title at Roland Garros. One more for his impressive track record. This Saturday, the Spaniard qualified for the second round of the season’s second Grand Slam, after exercising his usual dominance over French soil: he beat Briton Cameron Norrie (45º in three sets (6-3, 6-3 and 6-3), in a match that lasted two hours and eight minutes.

The three in the world ranking signed a sensational first week in Paris. Three wins, zero sets yielded and feelings on the rise every day. The one in Manacor is a real plane at this stage of the season, but much more so in the French capital. Because he achieved his 103rd victory in 105 games at Roland Garros. Not only is he the top seed – despite being the third seed – rather, he is the owner of a tournament that he has made his own in the last three decades (thirteen titles). Against Norrie he solved well the few troubles he had and was strong with the serve, which he did not deliver throughout the first set.

Rafa, relentless (.).

Nadal broke in the sixth game, consolidated in the seventh and stamped the first 6-3 in the afternoon in this session that delighted the public at the Suzanne Lenglen Stadium. In the second he put some emotion, Norrie also collaborated, and between them they signed four consecutive losses of service. Nadal straightened in time with another 6-3 that gave him the peace of mind to cherish the victory.

It was then that the reigning Roland Garros champion applied the same recipe as in the first round. Norrie risked more by climbing the net and was not accurate in the attacks of the Spanish. From the fourth game he lost the initiative and Nadal did not fail. The victory and the pass closed smoothly, confirming that everything is going smoothly in Paris.

Nadal celebrates in Rolanga (.).

Rafa, who accumulates eight consecutive victories on clay this season, will rest this Sunday and will return to action in his confrontation against the young Italian, 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, who also won their round of 32 duel 3-0. This time he dispatched the Swede Mikael Ymer 6-1, 7-5 and 6-3.

POST MATCH DECLARATIONS



Your performance: “It has been a correct first week, with three games won without losing any set. I have overcome situations through difficult moments well. In tournaments like these it is very simple, you have to take steps forward, now you have to take a bigger step forward, because a very complicated opponent is coming. “

The aforementioned young Sinner smiled, said: “Advantage surely not, he has enough experience, he has played against the best in the world on big stages. With the most veterans you know what there is, what their ceiling is, young people are growing and they can have a special day.

“He is a very polite, respectful, calm, hard-working boy, I cannot speak a negative word about him, both he and I spent two very positive weeks, although I injured my back in the second week, we help each other, I think. And I think we have a very good relationship, “he added regarding the coexistence he had with Sinner at the Australian Open, months ago.

