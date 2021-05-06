Nadal is already in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open after overwhelming Popyrin

05/06/2021

On at 4:50 PM CEST

Does not hesitate Rafael Nadal in Madrid. Despite the dizzying start of the young Australian Alexei popyrin (He got to 0-1 and 0-40), the manacorí did not change his strategy and, after a new exercise in pragmatism on the clay of the Caja Mágica, he sealed his ticket for the quarterfinals in just under an hour and match average and two sets (6-3 and 6-3).

Tomorrow, the Spaniard will seek a place for the semifinals of the Masters 1000 on clay against the winner of the duel between the British Dan evans and german Alexander Zverev.

AN UNEXPECTED START

Based on ‘lashes’, the 21-year-old was ahead on the scoreboard, but he knew how to react Rafa. “The game started in an unreal, spectacular way. Seven points in a row. I was able to save that 0-40 and I was able to get several good points,” said the Balearic after the match. It cost him more to win the first set than on the day of his debut against Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image And when he activated his arsenal of punches, the junior champion of Roland Garros could do little in 2017. The first set fell on his side in just over 40 minutes. Yes indeed, not before without saving five of the six break balls that he yielded to a Popyrin very aggressive from the rest.

Work in progress 🛠️ 🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal vs 🇦🇺 Popyrin (6-3) #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/5OQnS100f0 – #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 6, 2021

In the second set, the 21-year-old tennis player already started with a new ‘break’ against and the game was very uphill. Nadal He continued attacking with his right from inside the court, opening all possible angles to exasperate his rival and he did so. Also, in the second sleeve finished with a more than remarkable 81% of points with the first service and 73% with the second.

THE AGGRESSIVENESS OF POPYRIN

“I knew he came with confidence. He is young and has that energy that young people have. You had to find the solution and within what you could do. I played a good and correct game and I am happy to be in the quarterfinals“he said about Popyrin and about his performance after the match.

🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal is 40-0 v. qualifiers and 10-0 v. Aussies on clay. By @atptour | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/voGFCusBCu – #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 6, 2021

Same strategy as in his debut and same result. Loose victory to reach the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. The manacorí continues to accumulate good feelings after his twelfth title in Barcelona and is already looking askance at a new crown in Madrid, where he has not won since the 2017 edition. “In Madrid you cannot speculate and even more playing against players who are determined to attack everything time. To be successful in what comes, I need to be aggressive and play at my level. I think I have prepared well and it is time to take the step forward. The evolution for weeks has been positive, “he declared in the post-match interview.

MEDVEDEV, OUT

The Chilean Cristian Garin He starred in the great surprise of the men’s team of the Masters 1,000 in Madrid by defeating Danil Medvedev (6-4, 6-7 (2) and 6-1). The Russian, second top favorite of the tournament and who was on the other side of the table, said goodbye to the Madrid event early.