Since the start of containment and the launch of this mode of live Instagram, popularized by players like Stan Wawrinka and Benoît Paire, fans of the little yellow ball have been growing impatient. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ended their wait this Monday evening. But it was difficult for the Majorcan, who toiled a long time before being able to trigger a video with Roger Federer in particular.

Briton Andy Murray, who missed absolutely nothing of the discussion, did not hesitate to put him in the comments. “I’m not sure Rafa knows how to invite someone into a chat,” he had fun before adding, faced with the persistent failure of the Spaniard: “It’s brilliant. He could win 52 times Roland-Garros and never understand how Instagram works. “

Nadal is unable to play with his right hand … and soon no more with the left?

But Rafael Nadal ultimately proved him wrong when Roger Federer’s face finally appeared on the screen. “Finally !!” he exclaimed, relieved to have finally arrived there, triggering the hilarity of the Swiss: “That’s it? We succeeded? My god … I connected, I disconnected. I don’t know how many times”, laughed Federer. This unusual live, to say the least, led to beautiful moments of complicity between the two men.

Roger Federer, amused by the fact that Nadal is a right-hander who plays with his left hand, finally asked THE question. “I could never have played with my right hand, it’s a legend,” said the Spaniard. “I have no sensation with this hand in tennis.” Will he be able to play with the left at the end of the confinement? “I haven’t touched a racket since Indian Wells (laughs).” “Perfect, you will no longer be able to play tennis when we resume,” joked Federer, a bit of a tease with his lifelong rival.