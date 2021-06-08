Nadal, impeccable against Sinner, goes to the quarterfinals

06/07/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Rafael Nadal He is already in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros after winning this Monday at Jannik Sinner (7-5, 6-3 and 6-0).

In a game of two and a quarter hours, the Italian has come out strong on the court and has not made it easy for Manacorí, but Nadal has drawn on experience and physical strength to be unappealable in the last stretch of the match and take the victory.

The Spaniard managed to hit two sets of 8-0 and 9-0 to destroy the psychology of an unapologetic Jannik Sinner in the first set, but collapsed after wasting his serve with 5-4 in favor to tie him up.

Rafa Nadal has been fabulous with the right from the back of the court, the backhand has also worked for him, apart from the tactic to read the points. Irregular with the serve, because although he has achieved four aces, he also has connected seven double faults, personal record in a Grand Slam match (matched with three other encounters in these types of tournaments).

In this way Rafa Nadal has achieved his 50th victory against Italian tennis players in his sports career, three out of three against Jannik Sinner against whom he has not yielded a single set. At Roland Garros he has won 14 of his last 15 games.

Rafa Nadal will face in the quarterfinals this Wednesday an old man known as Argentine Diego Schwartzman, a very tough tennis player.