Nadal: “I’m very excited to be playing in Washington for the first time.”

The tournament itself ATP 500 Washington confirmed the presence of Rafael Nadal for this edition. The tournament is held during the first week of August, and it will be the Mallorcan’s first participation in it. Rafa is especially eager to play it: “I’m excited to play in Washington for the first time. I’ve never been there and it’s one more place I wanted to go and play. Washington will be the best start for the American tour. I’m looking forward to it. Seeing my fans in the United States again, whom I haven’t seen since I won the 2019 US Open. “