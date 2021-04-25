“Nadal hates losing more than anyone”

Stefanos Tsitsipas has recognized that “it is hard” to lose a title when you have had a match ball to achieve it, but has affirmed that the ability to fight Rafael Nadal no one else on the circuit has it.

“Nadal hates losing more than the rest of the players on the circuit,” said Tsitsipas to explain the fight until the exhaustion of Rafa, champion of the Gothic for the 12th time after saving a ‘match-ball’ in the third set, although it is also true that the Greek raised two in the second before then.

“I don’t hate losing, but I like winning and competing more than anything else,” Rafa answered later at his press conference. “I like to make an effort to try to achieve the objectives and, if I do not achieve them, to leave with the tranquility of having tried. If you don’t fight in a final, when do you fight? It is a daily attitude in life. In my career I have always respected any rival and the essence of the sport, which is to do your best every day. If you can reach 100, fantastic, but if it is not about reaching the maximum possible at all times ”, explained the Spaniard.

“That week! Bravo Rafa! How many? 28? ”, Has joked Stefanos in the delivery of trophies on the number of titles of the Balearic in Barcelona.

“It is really to be envious. Rafa is one of the best competitors in our sport. I’m not the first to tell you, but we have to congratulate you and your team. See you next year ”, added the Greek,

“Rafa is an inspiration, he makes things very difficult for you on the track, but his desire to fight takes you to your limits. It really is an inspiration for my personal growth and development, ”said Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas and Nadal, at the trophy ceremony (Manel Montilla / MD)

“A game never ends until the last point”, that has been learned mainly from the final of Godó Tsitsipas, delighted with the ovation of a minute and a half that the spectators have paid him. “It has been nice. I have had more support than usual from the fans, that gives you energy and makes the sport more fair, ”said Stefanos.

“I entered the game with the idea of ​​winning, I was close and I am happy about it. Things happen, like that ball that touched the net in the ‘match-ball’. His second set was not the most aggressive, I made a good choice, but I was a bit unlucky. It was a shame, but I narrowly missed that point and it’s tough when you have those moments. Mental strength is important, but it is never easy, ”Tsitsipas pointed out.

The Greek has reiterated his gratitude to the tournament and the city. “Thanks to this incredible tournament, everyone has done a great job. I am impressed with how enjoyable this year has been. I hope that my country, Greece, will one day deserve a tournament like this. I love Barcelona, ​​how beautiful the city is, its history, its monuments, all the experiences you can have here ”, highlighted the Greek.