“Nadal has a right that leaves you sitting”

Pablo Carreño, No. 13 worldwide, has recognized the difficulty of measuring itself against Rafael Nadal (3rd) in the semifinals of Barcelona Open Bancs Sabadell-68th Conde de Godó Trophy, but also trusts to surprise.

The Asturian received a morale boost this Friday after his comeback in the quarterfinals against another top-10, the Argentine Diego schwartzman (9th), who raised an adverse 2-5 in the third set thanks to five consecutive games: 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5.

“The sensations weren’t the best during the game, Diego makes you feel uncomfortable, but I knew how to suffer. At 2-5 I saw him a little lost, but I pressed the ball a little more and this time I was lucky that I was lacking in Monte Carlo against Ruud ”, said the Spaniard.

“Rafa is the best gravel player in history, he has shown it and he shows it every year. The one that you give a clue to, has a right that leaves you sitting. You have to try not to dominate you because if he takes the initiative you are lost, “said Carreño, who has never won the Balearic Islands in seven previous duels.

“Whether or not he is at his best, playing against Rafa is the toughest game you can find on the ground. I will try to do my best tennis and be aggressive, as I did in Paris-Bercy last year, when I was closer to beating him, that’s the way to go, ”said the Gijón, alluding to that defeat in the quarterfinals by 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5.

“Rafa has been filming during the week and is playing better and better, but I will try to enjoy the moment, hopefully I can make a good game, give a show and why not take the game with me?” Added Carreño.