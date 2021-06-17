Nadal got off Wimbledon and the Olympics

Rafael Nadal announced this Thursday that he will not participate in the next edition of Wimbledon, which will begin on June 28, and will not be part of the delegation that will travel to the Tokyo Olympics. The decision to get off, which generated a strong impact worldwide, has to do with the fact that he is not physically well and will not have the necessary rest time between each tournament.

Hello everybody. I want to inform you that I have decided not to participate in the next edition of Wimbledon that will be held from June 28 to July 11. Nor will I play the Olympic Games finally scheduled for July 24-30. – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

” It is a decision that is never easy to make. After listening to my body and talking to my team, I understand that It is the right decision with the aim of extending my sports career and continuing to do what makes me happy: compete at the highest level and keep fighting ” wrote on his Twitter account the tennis player, who lost in the semifinal of Roland Garros in view of Novak Djokovic.

He also clarified that the fact that this year there is only two weeks of difference between the Parisian Grand Slam and Wimbledon was one of the reasons for this decision.

Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2019. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / .)

Regarding the Olympic Games, he acknowledged that this competition was always a priority for him, but he is satisfied with his three participations: ‘”The Olympic Games have meant a lot in my career and have always been a priority as an athlete. I found the environment that every athlete wants to feel at least once and, personally, I was lucky enough to experience them intensely on three occasions and also to be my standard bearer. country”.

