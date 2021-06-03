Nadal ‘gifts’ himself a great triumph against Gasquet for his 35th birthday

Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros / Getty Images

Rafael Nadal is for the seventeenth time in the third round of Roland Garros after passing this Thursday over Richard Gasquet by 6-0, 7-5 and 6-2, in 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Nadal definitely buried a rivalry that never existed: the 17 games between the two have fallen on the Balearic side.

France, host of the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land, runs out of players in the men’s singles draw after only five rounds have been played. His last two troops were Gael Monflls and Gasquet, who at 34 and 35, respectively, are closer to retirement than to running for something.

Birthday Victory 🥳 In his first Parisian night session, @RafaelNadal improves to 17-0 against Gasquet 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 and reaches the third round. # RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/y2x7AdPJ4w – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2021

With the first set 6-0, Nadal had already scored the 109th rosco of his career, placing himself at the height of Björn Borg in that statistic. Ahead of them are Jimmy Connors (195), Guillermo Vilas and Ivan Lendl (146), Manuel Orantes (115) and Andre Agassi (113).

The Spanish champion gave himself the 102 win in Paris for his 35th anniversary, equaling the number of matches won by Roger Federer at the Australian Open..

Next Saturday Cameron Norrie will be the rival of the 13-time Roland Garros champion for a place in the round of 16 after defeating the South African Lloyd Harris