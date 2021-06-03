Nadal gets rid of Gasquet

06/03/2021

On his 35th birthday, in the cathedral silence of the closed Roland Garros headquarters, under the stars, the Spaniard Rafael Nadal gave himself a celebration against Frenchman Richard Gasquet, 6-0, 7-5 and 6-2 in 2 hours and 14 minutes to qualify for the third round.

The world number 3, in search of his 14th title in Paris that brings his Grand Slam counter to 21, was relentless against an opponent 15 days younger, whom he has beaten in the 17 duels they have shared.

His opponent for a place in the round of 16 will be Briton Cameron Norrie, 45 of the 25-year-old ranking, who has never exceeded the third round of a great, and who beat the South African Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2.

Nadal has faced him twice, both this year and the Briton has not won a set. He lost at the Australian Open and at the Barcelona tournament.