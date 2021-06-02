Nadal, Gasquet’s frustration

06/02/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

He was the best child in the world when Richard Gasquet faced Rafael Nadal in the ‘Des Petites As’ tournament held in Tarbes (France). Then the French tennis player prevailed in the third set. It was the first of their victories before crossing the door of the professional circuit where Gasquet has never managed to beat Nadal in the 16 times they have faced each other. Today they repeat the duel at 9:00 p.m.

The first was in Estoril in 2004 but the one that marked a before and after the duels between the two tennis players was that he faced them in 2005, at Roland Garros. The Frenchman remembers that game where, in addition to fighting against Nadal, he had to endure all the pressure of the French fans who saw him as the great promise to fight for a Roland Garros that a French tennis player had not won, nor has yet won Yannick Noah in 1983.

“It was 33 degrees and when I left the court and told my father that Rafa was going to win Roland Garros. I realized that he was an alien, that he would be an extraordinary tennis player on clay”Gasquet remembers that he lost 6-4, 6-3 and 6-2. In his 16 matches, the Frenchman has only snatched four sets from him.

“It is fabulous to play against Rafa but also very disappointing. A frustration because I have never been able to beat him & rdquor;Gasquet admits before his next confrontation this Thursday. The previous one was also at Roland Garros and, although Gasquet no longer had the weight of France on top, the result was hopeless (6-3, 6-2, 6-2).

“We are both 35 years old, but we do not have the same level & rdquor ;, accepts Gasquet with resignation, currently 53rd in the world and with 18 titles in his record, far from Nadal’s 88 and those 13 Roland Garros that the manacorense has conquered at the same time.

“Nadal is indisputably the top favorite”, says the French tennis player that before his new confrontation he is satisfied with “enjoying and playing a good game & rdquor ;.

“We have known each other very well since we first played when we were 12 years old. So he was the best & rdquor;, recalled Nadal. Things have changed more than 20 years after that first match in Tarbes.