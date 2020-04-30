Rafa Nadal, Fernando Alonso, Pau Gasol and Edurne Pasaban held a telematic meeting with Kings Felipe and Letizia organized by the Forum of Renowned Spanish Brands. In this meeting they analyzed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the image of Spain.

This is an initiative of the FMRE to mobilize public administrations, the private sector and civil society, in close contact with the Head of State. And, within civil society, to great references such as Valentín Fuster, María Blasco, Pedro L. Alonso, Antonio Banderas, Edurne Pasaban, Isabel Coixet, Pau Gasol, Rafael Nadal and Fernando Alonso. All of them they are hono honorary ambassadors ’of the Spain Brand, They have shared with the Kings their vision on the impact of Covid-19 in their respective activities.

The analysis of the situation with the FRME -the companies have 1.3 million employees and have an average turnover abroad of 53 percent- confirms the damage that the pandemic is causing to the image of Spain abroad. The high numbers of deceased and infected health workers, the images of hospitals in the worst moments and the problems with the material exacerbate the damage that the disease will cause and the economic slowdown.

That impact on reputation can have economic consequences and loss of outside influence capacity, and that is what the FRME wants to stop. His recipes are public-private collaboration against the crisis and to recover economic activity and bet on a primary role of large companies to reactivate the productive fabric, to project the image of Spain, as generators of value for the whole of society and to value their capacity for innovation to adapt to situations complex.

They are also betting on globalization against protectionist or isolationist temptations. In the videoconference with the Kings, the President of the Forum, Ignacio Osborne; its vice president, Antonio Abril and the honorary president, José Luis Bonet, accompanied by the Secretary of State for Spain Global, Manuel Muñiz.

An action plan

In her, They have opted to implement an action plan that helps regain confidence in Spain As a tourism and investment destination and as a business partner as key levers for the recovery of economic activity. In addition, they have insisted on the importance of promoting public-private collaboration mechanisms.

The Forum brings together 140 companies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, ICEX, the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office (OEPM) and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce.

Furthermore, to analyze the impact of the pandemic in different areas, in addition to this institutional meeting, the Kings have held meetings with the honorary ‘ambassadors’ from the scientific, cultural, social and sports fields.

The appointment of honorary ‘ambassadors’ is an initiative of the FMRE that has been carried out every two years since 2005, with the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with personalities who represent values ​​such as individual effort and the search for excellence, keys for the projection of Spain abroad. The eighth promotion was accredited on March 3 in an act presided over by the Kings.

Thus, this Thursday, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia have spoken with three references in the scientific field: the director general of the Carlos III National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC), Valentín Fuster; the director of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), María Blasco and the director of the World Malaria Program of the World Health Organization (WHO), Pedro L. Alonso, who have presented their vision of how to overcome the health crisis public and the importance of betting and investing in science to face future pandemics.

Later, the actor Antonio Banderas, the film director Isabel Coixet and the mountaineer Edurne Pasaban have explained to the Kings their vision on how to reverse the negative impact of the crisis on the image of Spain. Next, the athletes Pau Gasol and Rafael Nadal and the pilot Fernando Alonso have reported various initiatives launched to alleviate this crisis, as well as his vision on how to recover normality in their respective professional fields.