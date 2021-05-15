Nadal, finalist in Rome

Rafael Nadal reached the final of the 1000 Masters in Rome by defeating American Reilly Opelka 6-4 by a double, a serious game of the nine-time champion, concentrated and at a good level to take advantage of his moments to take advantage.

Nadal took another step in his great week, with wins over Jannik Sinner, Denis Shapovalov and Alexander Zverev, to try to win again on this dirt tour as he did in Barcelona.

Rafa Nada after the victory against Reiley Opelka. (AP)

The Spanish will look for a new title this Sunday, which would be the second of the year after the one obtained in the Conde de Godó a few weeks ago against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rafa, what will go for the tenth title in Rome, wait for the rival in the final, what will come out of the winner of the duel that they will play Serbian Novak Djokovic and Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

