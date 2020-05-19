The former German tennis player Boris Becker has assured that veteran players like Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic “will suffer more” the halt due to the coronavirus pandemic “because they have lost a year”, and he has affirmed that it is time for “the younger generation to step forward” .

05/18/2020

CEST

SPORT.es

“Nadal has won the French tournament 12 times. He had a chance to match Roger Federer there and that is something everyone probably thought would be possible, but right now it will not happen. Also, just because of the added pressure, older players will suffer more because they have lost a year. We know that Roger Federer’s talent defies all logic, but he will turn 40 next year“he said in statements to the official media of the Laureus Academy, of which he is a member.

The winner of six ‘Grand Slam’ titles believes that if the Australian Open is finally the next ‘big’ to be played, there will be more competition with young tennis players. “If so, then maybe 2021 will see the progression of the young stars because they will have one more year of experience, and the veteran players will be a year older,” he said.

“The three great champions -Federer, Nadal and Djokovic- have won everything several times. I think it is time for the younger generation to step forward. The best of them in the last two years has been Dominic Thiem. He has reached three major finals and played very well against Novak, losing in five sets in Melbourne, “he added.

He also acknowledged that he likes Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas “very much”, “the way he performs on and off the court and how he plays.” “Of the Germans I really like Sascha Zverev, he reached the semifinal in Melbourne and he is still only 22 years old, so he has a long career ahead of him. There are other younger players who are fascinating,” he said.

“I would like to see the top three at their best, and be defeated. I don’t want the young generation to take over the sport when the top three no longer play or are too old. I want to see a final between a 22-year-old and a 33-year-old. That would be the best for tennis. So, young people, raise the level, “he said.

However, he does believe that the break could have served the Scottish Andy Murray well. “I think Murray will benefit because he is still not fully fit after his hip surgery and this long pause is really good for his recovery so he is not wasting this time“he explained.

“SERENA IS THE LARGEST OF THE FEMALE TENNIS”

In women’s tennis, Becker hopes that Serena Williams can match Margaret Court’s 23 ‘Grand Slams’. “She is a mother and is over thirty. I am sure you would love to play the US Open this year. They call her the greatest of all time on the women’s circuit, and she certainly deserves that title.“, he pointed.

“I, being a German, I still think of Steffi Graf as our queen in this sport, but Serena is undoubtedly the greatest. Margaret Court is the most successful. That said, three of the four biggest tournaments on grass were played in their day, so it was easier to win if you felt comfortable on grass, “he continued.

“I am sure that Serena wants to reach 24 titles, I think that is the reason why she continues to play. You know, she is a role model for all mothers who are professionally involved in the sport. As long as she wants to play, I think she can win. So as long as Serena is good enough to make it to the final, she is good enough to win, “she continued.

Still, he is convinced that young women “will not sleep.” “They know that once they are in a final they are not playing against a figure, they are playing for the title. That happened to Bianca Andreescu in the US Open final or Simone Halep at Wimbledon last year. They did not play against a name.” he stated.

