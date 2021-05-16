Nadal ends with the gunner Opelka and will play the final in Rome against Djokovic

Rafa Nadal at the 2021 Rome Masters 1000 / Getty Images

Rafael Nadal, 34 years old and world No. 3, will play this Sunday (5:00 p.m.) his twelfth final in the Rome ATP Masters 1000, in which he pursues his tenth crown after having on his track record those that go from 2005 to 2009, those of 2009 and 2010, 2012 and 2013 and 2018 and 2019.

He lost the 2011 and 2014 finals to the Serbian Novak Djokovic, with whom will he meet again this Sunday at 5 in the afternoon since the nº 1 defeated in the second semifinal the Italian Lorenzo Sonego by 6-3, 6-7 (5) and 6-2 in 2h.44 ‘.

Rafa Nadal, to the final in Rome. The Spaniard will be looking for his 10th title. #VamosRafa pic.twitter.com/ZfMXBxpJ5Q – #Vamos de Movistar + (@vamos) May 15, 2021

He celebrated with triumph his 500th game on the court that has given him glory. His balance is 458 games won and 42 lost, which is equivalent to a success rate of 91.6 percent..

