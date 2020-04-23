“Tennis is a world sport, we go from country to country, we have to mobilize a lot of people. It seems difficult to me that a big tournament can be played in the short or medium term”, declared Rafael Nadal, Wednesday evening, in a program broadcast by Onda Cero and Cope radios. Tennis has stopped completely since the beginning of March and after the announcement of a postponement of Roland-Garros (September 20-October 4) from late spring to early fall, Wimbledon preferred to throw in the towel and cancel its 2020 edition.

Last week Andrea Gaudenzi, head of ATP, the men’s professional circuit, said he hoped to be able to resume the season in August in order to save “three Grand Slams and six Masters 1000s”, although different scenarios remain under study including that of a shutdown until next year.

Nadal and Djokovic not closed to the idea of ​​a camera

Nadal, crowned 19 times in the Grand Slam including 12 on the clay of Roland Garros, also found it “very difficult” to resume behind closed doors, as football envisions, even if he would be “delighted” to be able do it. World No.1 Novak Djokovic also said on the show that playing behind closed doors “is not an easy decision”. “I’m ready, but I think we have to wait a few months,” added the Serbian, winner of the last Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, in early February.

For Nadal, the current priority is to fight the pandemic because “many people live in a terrible situation”. “At present, tennis is far from my priority,” assured the player, who last month launched with basketball player Pau Gasol an appeal to Spanish sportsmen to donate money to the Red Cross. . “Our goal is to reach 11 million euros and we are already at 7 million,” he said.