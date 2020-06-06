Had it not been for the pandemic that caused the postponement, the French Open would now be in its second week and Rafael Nadal likely in the running for a 20th Grand Slam title. He would also have celebrated turning 34 at Roland Garros.

Instead, Nadal is in his native Spain, training lightly – and wondering like everyone else in tennis if the next Grand Slam tournament, the United States Open, can be held.

And if it is played, will it come?

“If you ask me today if I would travel to New York today, I would say no,” Nadal said, shaking his head during a video conference with The Associated Press and other international agencies.

“In a few months? I ignore it. Hopefully yes, “he added.” But we have to wait to have clearer information about the evolution of the virus and what the situation in New York will be like in a couple of months. New York has been one of the places most affected by the virus. It will be seen. “

Nadal thinks two key requirements are necessary for the US Open to take place – and incidentally the revival of tennis everywhere: assurance that coronavirus infections can be avoided and that all players can travel without restrictions.

“We cannot go back until we have a safe health situation,” he said. “And that it is the same for everyone in terms of players from each country being able to move to tournaments in safe circumstances.”

Tennis, like almost all sports, has been paralyzed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ATP and WTA tours were suspended until at least the end of July. The French Open will be played in September instead of May. Wimbledon was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

A decision on the US Open is expected in a few weeks. The tournament is due to start in New York on August 31.

The president of the United States Tennis Association, Stacey Allaster, told the AP on Saturday that the contingency plans include providing charter flights from all over the world to bring the players and that they give negative tests for the virus before embark.

“I really think we need to be patient, be responsible,” said Nadal. “And we have to be calm and do things well.”

Nadal, who turned 34 on Wednesday, said he spent more than two months without touching his rackets until he just returned to training with less intensity than usual.

“I go slowly, step by step, without playing every day, without practicing much,” he said.

At this time of year, Nadal would be in the thick of the Roland Garros brick dust, where he has won 12 of his 19 Grand Slam titles.

He was ambivalent about whether the French Open could be played in early autumn.

“I miss tennis. I miss the tournament I enjoy the most, ”said Nadal. “But at the same time I don’t think about it. My mind is focused on getting my normal life back. The first thing we have to do is regain that normality. “