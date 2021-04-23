Nadal does not want more scares

04/23/2021 at 9:37 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

“Demaneu hint” he yelled Rafael Nadal with a serious gesture towards his team’s box the second he beat Cameron norrie for 6-1 Y 6-4 and qualify for semifinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. He had not had enough with the hour and a half he was on the track. TO Nadal He did not like the end of the game, in which he managed to escape a 4-2 lead and had a 5-2 ball that he could not finalize.

In the first set he had only given up one game to the British tennis player (53rd world) but, in the second, he got tangled up again as he had in previous matches against Ilia Ivasha Y Kei nishikori.

Nadal gave the impression that he found better vibes than in the previous two games. He had more rhythm on the track. He sent more with his right and his serve was more effective. In the first set, Norrie He could not make a break point and he broke the serve of the British tennis player twice. And so it remained until after 80 minutes of play Norrie managed to make the first ‘break’ (4-4).

“Release the arm & rdquor;

Did not like Nadal. The Mallorcan tennis player gritted his teeth to win the next two games and the match in the second ‘match ball’. It was his victory 450 on land and 64 that I got in Barcelona.

And he decided to celebrate with some extra training. Half an hour of rally to “loosen up a bit and go home more easily. I think that after a good first set, the second set has been more messy. It is not the first time, nor the last that I do it ”, he said in the press room, through Zoom, still without showering.

Nadal he works hard to make up for lost time in the two months he hasn’t played. «Always keeping in mind the medium term, not just immediacy. I look for things that help me to be a little better, day by day, “he said.

Nadal does not want surprises. He knows that he faces a tough weekend where tougher rivals await him than the last three he has had. This Saturday will be the Asturian Pablo Carreño that eliminated the Argentine Diego schwartzman by 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5, after coming back from a 5-2 against.

Young talents

And, if he passes the test, Sunday will be two of the new talents of the ‘Next Gen‘that comes stomping and asking for passage. The most worrying, surely, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, recent Monte Carlo champion, fifth in the world and leader of the season’s world rankings, reaching the semifinals without having lost a set in 15 games since he fell in the semifinals in Miami.

Yesterday Tsitsipas easily won the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime by a double 6-3. And his next rivals are not going to give him the facilities of the previous three. But before Tsitsipas can return to play the final in Barcelona as he did in 2018, which he lost to Nadal, the Greek tennis player must win the place against the young Italian talent, Jannik Sinner, which eliminated the Russian Andrey Rublev by 6-2 and 7-6 (8-6).

Sinner, 19 years old and 19 th in the world, won a battle of sticks to a Rublev, who has not arrived in Barcelona with the sensations of Monte Carlo, where he gave the surprise by eliminating Nadal. The Italian already showed

«A game does not mean anything. It’s about consistency. I tried to find the right rhythm and my game », the Italian valued after defeating Rublev. He got it in the first set but in the second he had more problems until the ‘tie break’. Rublev He had a ball to force the third set with 6-5 and serve, which the Italian managed to save to score the next two points finishing the victory with an ‘ace’.