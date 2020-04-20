Tennis player Rafael Nadal said that don’t understand why you can’t play tennis if there are people who are going to work, although they understand that you have to “accept the rules and live with them”.

04/20/2020 at 19:09

CEST

“I do not understand why we cannot play tennis if there are people who go to work,” the Spaniard said in an Instagram live made on Monday, who alleged that the distances between the people involved in the game are secure enough.

Despite this, the Balearic added that this is a very critical situation, that the government is “overwhelmed” for unprecedented moments and that the last thing they are concerned with is “who can train or who cannot”. “You have to accept the rules and live with them,” he said.

Likewise, Nadal assured that “since I began confinement, from the Foundation (Rafa Nadal Academy) we have not stopped looking for solutions for the families who come to our center in Palma. We give food and hygiene help to make sure they don’t lack anything. “

“In Valencia, since we have another project, we are giving them school ‘packs’ so that they can study from home because many families do not have internet,” he explained.

On his current situation, Nadal said that he is at home and that these are “very difficult times for the world in general” because the coronavirus is hitting “very hard on Spain”.

“It is hard to accept the things you see every day,” he said. “I have been at home for more than a month, doing my routines, working in the gym. I am lucky that the people from my academy have sent me some machines. I’m not playing tennis because I don’t have a tennis court at home, “he said.

