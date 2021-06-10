Nadal-Djokovic’s precedents at Roland Garros

06/10/2021

Act. At 12:50 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The semifinals of Roland Garros 2021 They present us with one of the most repeated rivalries in recent years on the ATP circuit: Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic seek a place in the grand final in Paris. The two have faced each other in a total of 57 times since 2006 and up to eight times on the clay of the French capital.

The Balearic has before him the great opportunity to certify a draw in direct duels against the Serbian, who is currently at 28-29. The last time the two met was less than a month ago in the final of the Masters 1000 in Rome. The Mallorcan won in three sets and won his tenth title in the Italian capital.

The usual trend is not fulfilled at Roland Garros, where the dominance of the Balearic Islands at Roland Garros is practically absolute. On your fetish track and tournament, Rafa Nadal has defeated Djokovic up to seven times (2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2020). What’s more: whenever the Mallorcan has beaten the Serbian, he has won the trophy. The two have met directly eight times (7-1). The balkan was redeemed in the 2015 final, where he swept Mallorca in three sets to make history and certify his first Roland Garros.

A semifinal with the aroma of the end

Both Nadal and Djokovic arrive at the appointment after winning 3-1 in the quarterfinals exhibiting a high level against Schwatsman and Berrettini, respectively. Both have won two titles this year and maintain the distance of five trophies in their careers (88 for the Balearic and 83 for the Serbian). The Spaniard has played 1,229 games with a balance of 1,022 victories and only 207 defeats, while the Serbian has played a total of 1,149 games with a distribution of 954 victories and 195 defeats..

The first confrontation between the two dates back to 2006, in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. Nadal won in the first two sets, but the Balkan had to retire due to injury. In the end, the Balearic would conquer his second Roland Garros. The Balearic is looking for his twenty-first Grand Slam, something that would catapult him as number 1 ahead of Roger Federer (20), and his fourteenth Roland Garros, the fifth in a row, something that no one in ATP history has achieved.. Djokovic has a total of 18 Grand Slams and the objective seems clear: to deliver a lethal blow to Rafa Nadal and narrow the gap between the three great tennis players in the world.