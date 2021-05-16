Nadal – Djokovic result | Rafa wins his tenth title in Rome!

05/16/2021

On at 20:13 CEST

The Spanish Rafael Nadal conquers his tenth title at the Masters 1000 in Rome after beating the Serbian in three competitive sets and almost three hours to go Novak Djokovic (7-5, 1-6 and 6-3).

The manacorí ended up imposing his law on the clay of the Foro Italico before the number one in the ATP ranking to lift his tenth trophy in this tournament. He won the first set, gave up the second and finished in the third and final set.

With this new title, Nadal He already has 36 in the Masters 1000 category and will arrive at Roland Garros with the most favorite poster despite being the third seed in the Parisian ‘big’.