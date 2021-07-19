NADAL, DJOKOVIC, FEDERER | MURCIEGO BLOG: Big3’s rivals in Grand Slam finals

ROGER FEDERER

1. Mark Philippoussis (# 48)

2. Marat Safin (# 86)

Tennis

Conchita Martínez’s emotional speech after being inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame

2 HOURS AGO

3. Andy Roddick (# 2)

4. Lleyton Hewitt (# 5)

5. Andy Roddick (# 4)

6. Andra Agassi (# 7)

7. Marcos Baghdatis (# 54)

8. Rafael Nadal (# 2)

9. Andy Roddick (# 10)

10. Fernando González (# 9)

11. Rafael Nadal (# 2)

12. Novak Djokovic (# 3)

13. Andy Murray (# 6)

14. Robin Soderling (# 25)

15. Andy Roddick (# 6)

16. Andy Murray (# 4)

17. Andy Murray (# 4)

18. Rafael Nadal (# 9)

19. Marin Cilic (# 6)

20. Marin Cilic (# 6)

RAFAEL NADAL

1. Mariano Puerta (# 37)

2. Roger Federer (# 1)

3. Roger Federer (# 1)

4. Roger Federer (# 1)

5. Roger Federer (# 1)

6. Roger Federer (# 2)

7. Robin Soderling (# 7)

8. Tomas Berdych (# 13)

9. Novak Djokovic (# 3)

10. Roger Federer (# 3)

11. Novak Djokovic (# 1)

12. David Ferrer (# 5)

13. Novak Djokovic (# 1)

14. Novak Djokovic (# 2)

15. Stan Wawrinka (# 3)

16. Kevin Anderson (# 32)

17. Dominic Thiem (# 8)

18. Dominic Thiem (# 4)

19. Daniil Medvedev (# 5)

20. Novak Djokovic (# 1)

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

1. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (# 38)

2. Andy Murray (# 5)

3. Rafael Nadal (# 1)

4. Rafael Nadal (# 2)

5. Rafael Nadal (# 2)

6. Andy Murray (# 3)

7. Roger Federer (# 4)

8. Andy Murray (# 6)

9. Roger Federer (# 2)

10. Roger Federer (# 2)

11. Andy Murray (# 2)

12. Andy Murray (# 2)

13. Kevin Anderson (# 8)

14. Juan Martin Del Potro (# 3)

15. Rafael Nadal (# 2)

16. Roger Federer (# 3)

17. Dominic Thiem (# 5)

18. Daniil Medvedev (# 4)

19. Stefanos Tsitsipas (# 5)

20. Matteo Berrettini (# 9)

RANKING OF THE RIVALS: If we add the ranking of the 20 rivals of each, we see that Federer gets a score of 298, Nadal gets a score of 131 and Djokovic one of 108. That is, the lower the score, the more difficulty of the rivals. Translated into numbers, the Swiss’s rivals in their Grand Slam finals had an average ranking of 14.9, those of the Spanish had an average ranking of 6.65, while those of the Serbian had an average of 5.4. The first mini point goes to the Balkan.PRESENCE OF THE TOP10 IN THE FINAL: We go one step further and focus now on how many Big3 rivals in those Grand Slam finals were top-10. We start with the Swiss, who only had four finals against opponents who were not in the top ten (Philippoussis, Safin, Baghdatis and Soderling). As for the Balearic, this only happened three times (Puerta, Berdych and Anderson). Finally, Djokovic won 19 of his 20 Grand Slams against players who were in the top ten, the only time the rule was not met was the 2008 Australian Open against Tsonga; oddly, the first to win. DIRECT TITLES AGAINST BIG3: We already finished with the last statistic, the Grand Slams finals won against other members of the Big3 itself. Federer only allowed himself this luxury in 4 of his 20 trophies (three against Nadal and one against Djokovic). As for the manacorense, 11 of his 20 were conquered before his two main rivals (six against Roger and five against Novak). Regarding the tennis player from Belgrade, it is striking that only 8 of his Grand Slams were displacing the Big3 in the final (four against Nadal and another four against Federer). This time, the mini point goes to the king of clay.

Tennis

Conchita Martínez enters the Tennis Hall of Fame

2 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020 Women

Tennis: Coco Gauff, out of the Games after testing positive for coronavirus

17 HOURS AGO