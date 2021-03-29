Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev confirmed for Monte Carlo

03/18/2021

16:31 CET

The three best tennis players in the world ranking, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, the russian Daniil Medvedev and spanish Rafael Nadal They will be at the next edition of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, which will be held behind closed doors due to the health crisis from April 10, the organizers indicated this Thursday.

The 114th edition of the tournament, which Nadal It has won eleven times, it will have 9 of the best 10 in the ranking for its return to the circuit, after the cancellation last year due to the covid.

The organizers indicated that a sanitary protocol will be implemented so that the tournament takes place in the best conditions, in consultation with the French and Monegasque authorities.

For the second year, they explain, the Monte Carlo grandstands will be without an audience, but its organizers are pleased that the competition that traditionally opens the European clay court calendar.