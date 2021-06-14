“Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have achievements to be the best”

06/14/2021 at 1:49 PM CEST

.

Andy Murray did not get wet when choosing the best in history, after winning the nineteenth Grand Slam for Novak Djokovic, and said that both the Serbian and Rafael Nadal Y Roger Federer they have achievements and arguments to place them as the best of all time.

“They haven’t finished their careers yet. Djokovic He has won every 1,000 Masters, every Grand Slam twice … It is incredible what he has done. Then this Rafa with what he has achieved on clay, at Roland Garros, winning 13 times … and then with Roger, who at 39 is competing with the best in the world, with what he has achieved on grass … They all have achievements that can put them above the others. There is no doubt that it is the best era in tennis. When Sampras won fourteen no one thought they would beat it, and now we have three players who are going to win over 20. As a tennis fan it has been amazing to see this, “he said Murray at a press conference.

The Briton, who will compete this week in the Queen’s tournament, also gave his opinion on the victory of Djokovic at Roland Garros and said he was not surprised by the Serbian’s comeback in the final, “because he has done it many times already.”

“The match against Nadal it was brutal, Nadal suffered in the last games physically. His level was unreal. I wish I could be playing those games, “he added.

About your physical condition, Murray He said that he is fine, that I wouldn’t say perfect, but that he has been training well in the last few months.

“The question is whether the body will hold, because I don’t know. I have felt this good before and some problem has arisen. But now I would say that my level is good and give me a chance on grass. If I keep playing it is because I love this sport. ”