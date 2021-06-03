Nadal, Djokovic and Federer fly at Roland Garros

06/04/2021 at 12:12 AM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be in the third round of Roland Garros. Few could doubt it. Neither Pablo Cuevas, nor Marin Cilic, nor Richard Gasquet could prevent the ‘Big Three’ from continuing to play at their own pace in Paris. For something they accumulate 58 Grand Slams.

Djokovic opened the door with a clear victory against Cuevas (6-3, 6-2 and 6-4). It took Federer a little longer to get rid of Cilic, who snatched a set (6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2). And Nadal gave himself a new victory against Gasquet (6-0, 7-5 and 6-2), on the day of his 35th anniversary, which he celebrated at the Philippe Chetrier without an audience in the stands because of the coronavirus curfew.

A victory against an old friend of the generation who, since the 13 years Gasquet beat him in ‘les Petits As’ in 1999, has him overwhelmed and frustrated. Nadal didn’t give him a point. He crushed it into a perfect first set played in 30 minutes and only three unforced errors. But Gasquet pulled his best backhand to avoid humiliation in the second set by coming back from 5-2 against, although he couldn’t prevent Nadal from sending him to the locker room with the 17th loss in their meetings in 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Avoid wear

Djokovic needed a little less to get his victory in 2 hours and 5 minutes. The world number 1 did not want surprises in front of a specialist on land that, in its day it became the ‘top 20’ but now it is the 92nd world.

Direct, solid with shots, very safe with the serve and, especially concentrated, Djokovic did not give options. Winning Cuevas was just a necessary step on his way and, if possible, without wearing himself out to avoid a loss of energy, always essential to go far in a Grand Slam. Number 1 served its purpose and announced its intentions. “I feel great and ready to go far in this tournament & rdquor;.

Recovery process

Other goals has Federer who is in a process of recovery after two years absent. The former number 1 played the fifth game of the season and he’s in Paris for other challenges at Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

Cilic was a good test to know his moment and after 2 hours and 38 minutes he left convinced that he is on the right track. The Croatian tennis player, still not at his best level, from when he faced Federer in the Wimbledon 2017 and Australia 2018 finals, forced him to squeeze.

Cilic (world 47), who had only beaten Federer once in 10 previous meetings, in the semifinals of the US Open in 2014, when he won his only Grand Slam, tightened the nuts in the second set and forced the ‘ tie break ‘of the third, but Federer passed the test with 16 ‘aces’, and 47 winning shots.

Arbitration controversy

Federer’s smile at the end of the game for the victory contrasted with the anger he had in the second set when the chair umpire gave him a warning for loss of time, when Cilic was ready to serve and the 25 regulation seconds had been consumed. “Why did you do that?” Federer complained to Emmanuel Joseph, the referee.

The former world No. 1 hadn’t seen what Cilic was ready to serve while he was still toweling himself off. The discussion lasted almost three minutes and Federer even asked Cilic. “This is the first time something like this has happened to me, You could let me know before, “he said annoyed. Federer lost that set but the victory made him forget his anger.