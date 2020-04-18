The three greats of world tennis have joined in a solidary initiative to help those who are most in need. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have decided to create an economic fund for tennis players classified between 250 and 700. This was announced by the world number one and president of the ATP Players Council in a letter. It should be remembered that the ATP would have allocated a million dollars for those classified between 150 and 400 in the world.

However, Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have decided to host a greater number of players starting with the 250 in the world. “We have to help the players. Many of them are considering quitting professional tennis because they simply cannot survive financially.“Says Djokovic.

“The first 250 players (most of them at least) played in the qualifying round of the Australian Open this year, which would guarantee them a decent amount of money. Starting at position 250, this is where the real financial battle takes place. We believe that we should all come together and help these players », explains the Serbian.

«The ATP has about 700 members and we have to try to take care of all of them. They are the foundation of tennis and the foundation of professional sport ”, adds Nole. In addition, the letter also proposes that the top 100 in the individual ranking and the top 20 in the doubles ranking contribute to the fund with grants of between $ 5,000 and $ 30,000 each.

Aid could exceed 4 million

Thus, according to the document published by Djokovic, the scale of donations of tennis players according to their position in the ranking would be as follows: $ 50-100: $ 5,000 each, $ 20-50: $ 10,000 each, $ 10-20: $ 15,000 each, $ 5-10: $ 20,000 each, $ 1-5: $ 30,000 each and the top 20 of doubles: $ 5,000 each.

The truth is that added to the contributions of the Grand Slams and the ATP, the total aid for these players could exceed 4 million dollars. “Grand Slam tournaments are likely to contribute $ 500,000 each”Djokovic pointed out. In addition, the three giants have proposed to the ATP that 50% of the London ATP Finals prize, if it comes to play, be allocated to the support fund. In case they are not disputed they ask that they consider it as a solution to redistribute the prizes of the Australian Open 2021.