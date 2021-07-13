Nadal, dethroned by Djokovic at Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros / .

Rafael Nadal they suffered their third defeat in 108 games at Roland Garros. Swedish Robin soderling He was able to beat him in the eighth of the 2009 edition.

Serbian Novak Djokovic He became an executioner twice: to his triumph in the quarterfinals of 2015 he joined this one of the semifinals of 2021.

Impossible Achieved 👊 @ DjokerNole becomes the first player in history to defeat Nadal in a Paris semi-final, besting the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the title match. # RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Cfy4178lSW – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2021

Djokovic, 34 years old and world No. 1, beat Nadal, 35 years old and No. 3, on his ground. Expired 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-2 in 4h. 11 ‘ of passion in an electric environment. So much and good they offered that the 5,000 fans, in a capacity limited to a third by Covid, filled the empty seats with their breath. ‘Nole’ will see them on Sunday with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rafa was physically and mentally touched. I would start the room with a break, but I would lose that income in a flash. From the bench of the defender of the crown they demanded that he continue eating to have energy for what was left. The tennis player answered that he could no longer eat. Nole was the strongest.

Djokovic triumphed, who will pursue his second Roland Garros, after having dominated the one in 2016. He is facing an occasion with 18 Grand Slams and aiming for a 19th that puts him within range of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. It will be his sixth final in Paris, the 29th of the Grand Slam.