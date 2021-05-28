Nadal defends himself against Mallorca fan criticism for rejoicing in Villarreal’s title

Updated 05/27/2021 – 23:59

This Thursday, a tweet from Rafa Nadal congratulating Villarreal For his Europa League title, he turned on a sector of RCD Mallorca fans, the tennis player’s birth team. Such have been the criticisms that Rafa has had to step out and defend himself on social networks.

The manacor celebrated the triumph of the Castellón club with a tweet with a message and the shield of the yellow team and certain followers of Mallorca criticized Rafa for the detail. Everything following an episode that occurred 11 years ago and that caused a lot of commotion and generated a lot of anger on the island with Villarreal.

It happened in 2010 and Villarreal stayed in the offices with the Europa League square that was owned by Mallorca. The Balearic club finished seventh in the championship, but entered into bankruptcy administration for debts and was punished without being able to play in Europe after Villarreal’s complaint, the team that took the place and participated in the second highest continental competition.

Given the complaints, Nadal has decided to defend himself and remember that we already sent encouragement to ‘his’ Mallorca before achieving this last promotion to First.

“The Villarreal? Rivalries anchored in the past make no sense to me. A Spanish team won and I’m happy for it … “. It is the Majorcan tennis player’s explanation for an unnecessary controversy, who has even published the video he sent to Mallorca.