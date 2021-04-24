Nadal defeats Carreño and will play against Tsitsipas in the Godó final

Rafael Nadal He won this Saturday also Spanish Pablo Carreño (6-3 and 6-2) in the semifinal of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, in a match in which the manacorí was able to continue his path of evolution and improvement to get into another final in Barcelona , where he will look for his 12th Godó this Sunday against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In just an hour and a half of play, in two sets, Nadal won again a Carreño Busta who has taken the measure on land. Nadal has a record of eight victories in two games against the Asturian, and also the manacorí has ​​not yielded a single set in these duels against his partner in the national team.

Barcelona, ​​on the Rafa Nadal Court, once again vibrated with the play of a Nadal, the first seed of the tournament, who opened the match with a 5-1 in favor, breaking twice the serve to a hesitant Carreño that, however, he went to more and was able to break, once, the service of the current world number 3.

Despite the fact that Carreño, who came from sealing a great comeback in the quarterfinals against Argentine Diego Schwartzman, finished the first set with better feelings, the second set was opened by yielding his first serve again. Nadal, more comfortable, It moved him from end to end of the track and, at times, canceled the reaction power of Gijón.

Up to 4-0 Nadal got ahead, despite making fewer ‘aces’, more double faults and having a worse percentage of success in his serve than his rival. Despite this, in the rally, especially the long points, Nadal was much better, more precise and regular, and hence the game was resolved on the fast track.

Nadal has been commenting all week that, after falling early in Monte Carlo, you need to continue on your way, finding positive things in your game, in order to reach the maximum Grand Slam of Roland Garros. And, Barcelona, ​​is an important part of that path. It is ‘his’ tournament, with his name on the center court, and he will be looking for his twelfth Conde de Godó Trophy.

Now, in the final, the major challenge will be measured against Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won this Saturday against Italian Jannik Sinner (6-3 and 6-3) in the first semifinal of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy and this Sunday he will play his second final on Barcelona’s red earth.

It will in fact be the reissue of the final of the Barcelona Open 2018. Then, Rafa Nadal beat a very young Tsitsipas by 6-2 and 6-1, in the first face to face between the two. That final has been followed by seven more matches, and the overall total is 6-2 for the Spaniard.

However, the last precedent was the quarterfinals of this year’s Australian Open, with a victory for Tsitsipas 3-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 and 7-5, an impressive comeback for a Greek who arrives at this Barcelona event as the winner of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000.