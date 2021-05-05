Nadal defeats Alcaraz in his debut at the Madrid Masters 1000

05/05/2021

On at 17:25 CEST

Very comfortable win for Rafael Nadal in his debut at the Mutua Madrid Open 2021. The Balearic, first seed of the men’s team, defeated the Murcian in the second round without problems Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image in two sets (6-1 and 6-2, in 1h.17 ‘).

It was, without a doubt, the most interesting duel of the day this Wednesday at the Caja Mágica in the capital. Many had already classified it as the clash between generations, between the present and the future of Spanish tennis but, finally, it did not have the expected emotion.

Some abdominal discomfort of Alcaraz after forcing a point in the fourth game of the match, they tarnished a first set that was awarded Rafa in just over half an hour and with hardly any physical wear and tear. The one from El Palmar was somewhat uncomfortable after receiving medical assistance and it was difficult for him to start again.

The current number two in the ATP ranking only gave up four points with his serve (two with the first and two with the second) and he never let Carlos find your ideal match rhythm.

In the second set, the script did not change excessively. NadalWith a couple of marches, he dominated with his right and killed the Murcian ‘pearl’ who turned 18 today and who did not stop fighting until the last point. “Today I had a difficult game with a young man who is very strong like Carlos. He has enormous potential and he only needs time. Besides being a great tennis player, he is a boy who has clear things and very positive values ​​for society. He has a bright future ahead of him. We need it“he snapped Nadal after the game to the Teledeporte microphones.

PLAY WITH THE PUBLIC

First contact for Rafa on the Madrid clay court and the first victory in this edition and, in addition, in front of the public that could be present in the stands. “It’s a very special day. You do not know what we have missed you. Playing any sport without you causes a basic part of the sport to be missed. We are very grateful that you can be here supporting our sport, “concluded the Balearic.

SINNER OR POPYRIN, IN EIGHTHS

This Thursday, in the next round of the Masters 1000 in Madrid, Nadal will face the winner of the duel between the Australian Alexei popyrin and italian Jannik Sinner. Another match against the ‘Next Gen’ awaits the Balearic Islands and is more than ready for the occasion.