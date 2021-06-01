Nadal debuts as a fish in water

06/01/2021

On at 19:07 CEST

Good feelings for Nadal on his debut in the 120th edition of Roland Garros. Rafa adds a new victory to its stratospheric statistics, only two defeats in 103 games played at the French Open: in the second round of 2009 against Robin soderling and in 2015 quarters before Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal was imposed on Alexei Popyrin by 6-3; 6-2 and 7-6 in a match on the court Philippe Chatrier which lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes. Paris welcomed the king of the clay in a comfortable game, not relaxed. Popyrin Despite his youth, he is a player who has a great serve, moves well on the court, a good setback, but winning Rafa Nadal on clay in Paris today seems like an impossible mission.

PLÁCIDO FIRST SET

Comfortable match start for Rafa on his debut in his seventeenth participation at Roland Garros. Like a fish in water, the manacorí took the first set 6-3 in just 41 minutes.

At 28º and under the sun at 4pm in the afternoon, Rafa did not give option to Popyrin that despite his serves above 200 kilometers per hour, he was unable to even have a break option. Nadal He took advantage of his first and only break option in the eighth game to serve and close the set.

NADAL, MORE COMFORTABLE

Another very different thing has been the second set. The Balearic began with a break in serve Popyrin and he had his first break option at the end of the second game that he did not know how to take advantage of.

The loss of the first set and his first opportunity mentally affected the young Australian who lost effectiveness with his serve. More rally was seen during the second set and a few longer goals, however, Rafa put the direct and Alexei, dislodged, plummeted to 4-0.

The game began to get very uphill to a head down Alexei who still managed to save the blank set. Rafa He pushed forward his service shifts to comfortably take the second set 6-2 in 38 minutes.

POPYRIN PLANT FACE

Popyrin He started the third set with a mental reset and a better attitude, breaking the Balearic’s serve in the sixth game and taking the lead 4-2. With 5-3 and his serve, the young Australian was overwhelmed by the possibility of winning a set to the great Rafael Nadal and his nerves played a trick on him, causing him to finally lose the game.

The Australian knew how to maintain his serve despite the difficult situation in which he found himself since Rafa had several breakage occasions, forcing the tiebreak. Nadal he made two minibreaks in Popyrin’s second service set, quickly swinging the balance in favor of the Spaniard who won the tiebreak 7-3.

Yes Rafael Nadal Continuing this good streak could complete a sequence of five consecutive Roland Garros for the second time in his career. He did it between 2010 and 2014 and if he wins this edition he would do it again.

In the next round Rafael Nadal will face Richard Gasquet the day after tomorrow at a time yet to be defined by the organization.