Very affected in its calendar due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, tennis seeks alternatives to resume its season. One of them is that tennis players have to be vaccinated in order to be able to re-enter the court and compete in competitions around the world. Serbian Novak Djokovic, leader of the ATP ranking, has already declared himself against this idea and has been criticized by one of his biggest rivals, Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

The current number 2 in the world sees the situation much less problematic than the Serbian. “It is a matter of following the rules,” summarized the tennis player in an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia. “Each one is free, but if you participate in a circuit, you may have to comply with rules imposed by it. If vaccination is mandatory and to protect everyone, Djokovic will have to be vaccinated if he wants to continue playing tennis at the highest level” , he observed.

“Each one will have to comply with the rules. If ATP or ITF (International Tennis Federation, in the acronym in English) forces us to get a vaccine to play tennis, we will have to take it. As well as we have restrictions in relation to many medicines , which we cannot take to avoid obvious problems in doping control “, added Nadal.

Another subject raised in the interview was about his conversation with Bill Gates in February, at the exhibition match in South Africa against Swiss Roger Federer, in which the American tycoon would have warned him about the complications that the new coronavirus would bring. “It was a private conversation that unfortunately later my uncle decided to talk about,” said the Spaniard with a laugh.

“It was a private conversation I had and I don’t feel like talking about it. He understands how the world works and I took what he said very seriously. We were exchanging ideas and at one point he said, ‘Well, I don’t know if we will be traveling in three months or not ‘. It was the only thing he said to me, I thought it would be an exaggeration, but the reality is that unfortunately not, “concluded Nadal.

