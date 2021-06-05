Nadal continues at a firm pace at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal He returned to comply and did not stumble in the contest he knows best. It was imposed on Richard Gasquet – 53rd on the planet- by 6-0, 7-5 and 6-2. On the day he turned 35, the Spaniard qualified for the third round of the Roland Garros and he is looking for his 14th Grand Slam of France.

Nadal is in the third round. Photo: AFP.

Rafa and Gasquet’s record is impressive, 17-0 for the third racket in the world, who played at a high level at Court Philippe Chatrier. The first set set the tone for the night: a 6-0 for Nadal that left the Frenchman very beaten. Although he recovered in the second and played a better role, the 7-5 was not enough to tie the match, leaving a free pass for the Manacor-born, who won the third 6-2 without problems.

With this triumph, the last champion extended his unbeaten streak in the Parisian brick dust. There are already 32 wins in a row, his last fall was in 2015, for the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic. In addition, it stayed with the title of the last four editions and is going for the fifth. In his entire Roland Garros career, he played 104 games: he won 102 and lost two. Unique.

The greeting of Nadal and Gasquet. Photo: EFE.

Nadal spoke of his future as a tennis player, having reached a significant age, while still competing at the highest level. “I don’t know if I see myself playing until I’m 40. If I have a good time and my body allows it, I do not have a date for withdrawal nor do I consider it. When I was 25 I would never have imagined being 35 here. I thought he would have been retired for a long time “he assured after the game.

Rafa during the victory. Photo: AP.

YOUR NEXT RIVAL

The Saturday faces the british Cameron norrie, 45th in the ATP Rankings. They already met twice, both this year. In the first by the Australian Open, Rafa won 7-5, 6-2, and 7-5. In the second they were seen in the Barcelona Open, and again the Spanish smiled: he won 6-1 and 6-4.

Norrie beat South African Lloyd Harris. Photo: EFE.

