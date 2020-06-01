Rafael Nadal jThe Roland Garros tournament will take place next September if he can do it “under optimal security conditions”, as the Majorcan has defended in an interview with the French broadcast “Stade 2”.

“If we can play in optimal security conditions, if everyone can participate, if they meet those conditions, yes, I will be there, but right now we have to take precautions and be responsible with the appropriate decisions to protect the safety and health of everything the world of tennis, “he said on the channel “France TV Sport”.

Asked about the future of the tournament, postponed from May to September by the coronavirus crisis and of which he is a twelve-time champion, he said that he does not think about it “professionally, but medically.”

“I project myself into a world where we can protect the health of all the people who work in the tournament,” he said.

Nadal He confessed that he would not like the competition to be played behind closed doors, as the organizers are shuffling today, because “what generates you playing in front of the public is something difficult to find without an audience.”

During the two months of confinement, he explained, he has used weight machines to train and maintain his physical condition, and for a couple of weeks he has resumed training but only a couple of days a week.

“It is a progressive return, with the utmost caution, to be prepared when I can return to play, but we still do not know when,” he said, who called the health crisis the world is going through as “sad” and “unpleasant for everyone” .

“There is no choice but to wait for the situation to improve,” he said, resigned.

