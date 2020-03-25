The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, number two in the world, has published photos on social networks in which appears cooking for him and his wife, following the guidelines of house confinement due to the state of alarm decreed by the Spanish Government.

03/25/2020 at 14:15

CET

SPORT.es

“Today it is also time to cook for me and my wife, I hope you are all well and at home taking care of yourself.” “Strength and lots of encouragement,” Nadal writes on his Twitter account. The winner of 19 Grand Slam titles has posted various messages of support these days targeting his legion of fans around the world.

“I am fine, at home, doing physical exercise and following the orders and recommendations of the authorities; I hope you are all well& rdquor ;, has written the Mallorcan tennis player, number two in the world in the ATP classification.

All the facilities of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar are closed to the public, although several students and employees remain confined inside to avoid contagion by coronavirus.

.