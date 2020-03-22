Nadal, champion in Acapulco

Rafael Nadal, number 2 in the world ranking, defeated this American by Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-2 this Saturday to conquer his third title in the Acapulco Tennis Open, 85 of his professional career.

Nadal and Fritz They started with complete control of their service by winning all the points in their first service opportunities, but soon Rafa He began to show superiority before the world number 35, considered at 22 years old one of the promises of the tour.

In the eighth game Nadal broke the American’s service, confirmed in the ninth and won the first set with 85 percent of points earned with the first service.

For the second sleeve, Fritz He returned with the idea of ​​taking risks, but he found the Spaniard at a very high level that came out of the complications and was fine with his ‘drive’ at decisive moments.

In the fifth game Fritz seemed unconcentrated and Rafa did not let him go; he broke his serve and headed for victory.

The American still had a break point in the sixth game, but, as he did numerous times in the tournament, Nadal he played his best tennis under pressure.

Frustrated, Fritz lost the serve in the seventh game, which opened the doors of the title to that of Manacor, who had won in Acapulco in 2005 and in 2013. With the victory this Saturday he became the oldest veteran champion in Acapulco.

Nadal has won the final in Mexico | EFE

The victory ended with a negative streak for Nadal in the 500 tournament of the Mexican Pacific ATP, where he lost to American Sam Querry in the 2017 final, dropped out in 2018 and was eliminated in the knockout stages by Australian Nick Kyrgios last year.

“It has been a special week, every time I come to Acapulco I come back full of energy and with very good feelings,” said Nadal, who took a prize of $ 372,785 and added 500 points to his ranking.

In the British women’s final Heather Watson beat the 17-year-old Canadian 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-1 Leylah Fernández, daughter of an Ecuadorian father and a Philippine mother, who left a pleasant impression upon arriving from the ‘qualy’ and reaching the final.

This Saturday Heather stood ahead 4-0 in the first set, but the teenager Fernandez He won four of the next five “games”, although he lost the tenth and left the set.

In the second, the Canadian rose from a 2-6 in the tie break and won 10-8 in a show of courage, but arrived exhausted in the third set and fell 6-1, although she did not clash in her first final in the WTA circuit.

