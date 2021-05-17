Nadal, champion for the 10th time in Rome against Djokovic

Rafa Nadal at the 2021 Rome Masters 1000 / Getty Images

Rafa Nadal, king of clay, regained dominance in the Masters 1000 ATP Rome dethroning the world number one, winner in October 2020. Tenth victory for Spanish in the Foro Italico.

A 10 that enters the group of 13 Roland Garros, 12 Conde de Godó Trophies and 11 Monte Carlo. In total, 62 on clay, 88 on ATP and 36 on Masters 1000, equaling Djokovic’s record.

The King of the Earth.

Don @RafaelNadal gets the tenth Masters 1000 in Rome!

Nadal beat Djokovic by 7-5, 1-6 and 6-3 in 2h. 49 ‘ worthy of the most repeated classic of professional men’s tennis. They are five consecutive triumphs over ‘Nole’ on clay, approaching in the global record, now 29-28 in favor of the Balkan, although 19-7 of the Spaniard on the surface more grateful with his game.

The final in Rome between the Spanish and the Serbian was the longest of the tournament in the Open Era and the second with older players since the TMS category events were established in 1990. It is only surpassed by the duel between Roger Federer and John Isner in the last round of Miami 2019.

Nadal wins again in Rome, but he already knows that he will have tough competition to lift the Paris Musketeers Cup for the fourteenth time.