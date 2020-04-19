At the age of 18 he beat Guillermo Coria in the final. This Sunday, with the tennis season suspended by the coronavirus, three decades have passed since Rafael Nadal’s first victory in Monte Carlo, a prelude to his first Grand Slam at Roland Garros, the start of a legendary career.

Two years earlier, at just 16, the Spaniard had already revolutionized the ATP by beating Roland Garros winner Albert Costa on the clay of the Principality tournament.

– 11 titles and world number 2 –

In 2005, with the coming of age, Monte Carlo was one of the 11 titles that Nadal achieved, eight of them on land: Costa do Sauipe, Acapulco, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Rome, Roland Garros, Bastad and Stuttgart.

That course of his consecration as a world tennis star ended with three victories on fast track; Canada, Beijing and Madrid.

His collection of titles helped him go from being 51st in the ATP in late 2004 to second 12 months later, behind his great rival Roger Federer.

Three decades later, at 33, Nadal has 85 trophies, 19 of them Grand Slam – one of Federer’s record -, with 11 victories in Monte Carlo, including a record of eight consecutive between 2005 and 2012, to which he added the three achieved between 2016 and 2018.

Of 76 games played on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea, Nadal has only lost five.

After winning his first Monte Carlo, Nadal was very cautious about his options in Paris. “No, no, no … I am not the favorite, it is my first Roland Garros,” he told reporters in his then rudimentary English, enhanced by the method of taking “20 or 30 minute lessons every day.”

“I’m playing well now, but I don’t know if I’m going to play well or badly at Roland Garros,” he added.

A few weeks later in the French capital Nadal defeated Federer in the semifinals and got his first Roland Garros by beating Argentina’s Mariano Puerta in the final, going back one set, the first of his historic 12 titles in his favorite tournament.

At the beginning, few thought that Nadal was going to have a long career, when physical problems weighed on him, which later has been a constant throughout these 15 years.

– ‘Mental and physical giant’ –

The current global coronavirus crisis has left Nadal without his season moment, the clay court tour, as the ATP has suspended tournaments from March to mid-July. Roland Garros has been saved by postponing its dates to September, while Wimbledon has had to be canceled.

Since that distant April 19, 2005, when Nadal raised his arms in Monaco, he has never come down from the ATP Top-10, where he currently ranks second after Novak Djokovic.

“Obviously he has a champion mindset, which is why he has achieved all these years on all surfaces, the way he has returned from numerous injuries,” ‘Djoko’ dedicated to him.

“The resistance, the intensity he has, when he jumps before entering the court already intimidates you. He is a mental and physical giant,” added the Serb.

Another of his great rivals in his career, Andy Murray agrees: “I would say that Rafa has the strongest mentality, even when he was 18 or 19 years old, which is rare, because it is the most difficult quality to acquire.”