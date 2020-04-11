With 15 days to go before the start of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, players continue to join the competition. This Saturday, the tournament organization announced that Rafa Nadal, Kiki Bertens, John Isner and Fiona Ferro They will participate in the innovative tournament, which will reproduce the tennis competition in a virtual way to face the best tennis players in the world from their homes from April 27 to 30.

04/11/2020

Act at 13:19

CEST

Sport.es

Consequently, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic that will prevent the Mutua Madrid Open 2020 from being played from May 1 to 10, the great stars ATP and WTA will meet at the Manolo Santana Stadium, recreated in detail in the Tennis World Tour (Nacon Gaming) video game, but changing the racket for the PlayStation 4.

Rafa Nadal, one of the best players of all time (five times number 1 at the end of the year and champion of 19 Grand Slam tournaments among a total of 85 trophies), is also the tennis player with the most titles in the history of Mutua Madrid Open, a total of five (2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017).

The Spaniard, accustomed to lifting the public from their seats at the Manolo Santana Stadium every May, will this time face the challenge of conquering the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, the first online tennis tournament played by professional players.

“From the confinement and with the encouragement that we are giving ourselves, happy to participate in the virtual tournament in Madrid and how could it be otherwise, I will try to give it my all & rdquor;Nadal said. “I do not know how it will be, but I hope to be with you and feel your support as it always happens every time I play at home, this time virtual & rdquor ;.

Kiki Bertens, the current champion of the Mutua Madrid Open (in 2019 she beat Simona Halep in the grand final), will not be able to defend her title on the clay court of the Caja Mágica due to current circumstances, but the Dutchwoman has not hesitated to accept the challenge trying to win the trophy at the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro.

“I think it is a fun initiative for a great cause. I will miss playing in Madrid this year, as I love the tournament, but I will do my best to compete from the home sofa in the Tennis World Tour & rdquor; game, said Bertens. “And I will do my best to perform as well in the virtual tournament this year as I did last year on the Madrid track.”

In addition, John Isner and Fiona Ferro will also contest the tournament. The American, current world number 21 and champion of 15 titles, and the French, who conquered a few months ago the Federation Cup with France in Perth, will take the opportunity to compete in the pioneering online competition, which was born with a clear solidarity vocation to help to the tennis players most in need at the moment, to all those who do not have the income to face all these months of inactivity, and to those affected by Covid-19.

“I am excited for the Mutua Madrid Open to organize a virtual tennis tournament & rdquor;Isner said. “Although I am not a great video game player, I will train not to be ashamed! I love the creativity of the organization and it is very important that the profits help fight the virus & rdquor ;.

“I am looking forward to participating in this great event and demonstrating my skills in this high-level competition”, said Ferro. “I also like the supportive side that it has to help our colleagues who need it”.

The tournament will have a donation of 150,000 euros in both tables (ATP and WTA), from which the winners will be able to decide the amount that they give to the tennis players with the most economic problems at the moment and, additionally, a total of 50,000 euros that will go entirely to reducing the social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro will be held in the following format: 16 individual participants (ATP and WTA) initially divided into four groups. From this phase of the league, those classified for the quarterfinals of the tournament will be held, which will be held during four days of competition.

In addition, in parallel to the official competition, a charity tournament will take place that will face some of the main content creators in the gaming territory with professional tennis players to raise funds to help those affected by Covid-19.

All fans will be able to follow the development of the tournament through the internet, on television and on the social networks of the Mutua Madrid Open with a spectacular production that will feature narration and comments from all the matches, as well as analysis programs, summaries and interviews with the winners after each match.

To date, there are eight confirmed players: Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, John Isner, Lucas Pouille, Kiki Bertens, Angelique Kerber, Carla Suárez and Fiona Ferro. The organization of the Mutua Madrid Open will soon reveal the rest of the participants, as well as the different novelties of the competition.

.