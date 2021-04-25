Nadal and Tsitsipas challenge each other for the title

04/25/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

Rafael Nadal. It is where it wanted to be when it arrived in Barcelona. The doubts are over. Ready and willing to fight for his twelfth title on the track that bears his name. With “little to lose and much to gain,” he said after beating Pablo Carreño by 6-3 and 6-2.

Awaits you today Stefanos Tsitsipas, the last Monte Carlo champion, world number 5, first in the ranking of the year and the most fit tennis player of the moment. The Greek tennis player easily got rid of the Italian Jannik Sinner, another of the talents of the new generation, whom he defeated by a double 6-3.

Ninth victory in a row

Tsitsipas achieved his ninth consecutive victory since falling in the semifinals of the Miami Masters 1,000 and has accumulated 17 consecutive sets without losing.

“He is in the best moment since I have known him. He is a very complete player. With a great forehand and serve, spectacular mobility and a good backhand. He has no weak points. It will be a top-level final and I should have very good ideas clear“, valued Nadal.

Three years ago, Tsitsipas became known in Barcelona tennis by playing his first final. Then the Greek tennis player was the 63rd in the world and conceded a harsh correction against Nadal (6-2, 6-1). Since then they have met eight times and Tsitsipas has beaten him twice. In 2019 in Madrid and this year at the Australian Open.

After the Monte Carlo quarter-final elimination against Andrey Rublev, Nadal had landed at RCT Barcelona worried. He was not at all happy with his game but he put on his overalls to make up for lost time after two months of inactivity. “I have played little for the nightmare that we are all living, but little by little I have been improving. The sensations are better. I am on the way,” he stressed.

Prepared for the exam

Nadal may not be at the highest level, but he feels ready and eager to face the exam before Tsitsipas. Yesterday Carreño checked it. In just over 25 minutes the Asturian tennis player had conceded a 5-1 and in 1 hour and 29 minutes he left with the ninth defeat, never having been able to win a set on the ground.

The Asturian tennis player, world 13, could only make up the result at the end of the second set in which he made a ‘break’ (5-2) and had three ‘break points’ for 5-4. But Nadal gave him no choice. He reacted fast. I didn’t want any more surprises.

Greek desire

Tsitsipas will also appear at the center with very clear ideas. “My goal is to go undefeated,” he announced after beating Sinner. “It would be very important for me to chain two weeks without losing, that would be something great,” said the Greek.

Nadal says he has other goals. “Beyond the result, the important thing is to be there. I will have to take another step to have real options.”

The Mallorcan tennis player knows the moment of Tsitsipas. Yesterday he was able to see him on television before Sinner. The Greek tennis player hardly had any problems against a rival who has been asking for a pass. The young Italian, 19 years old, just wanted to stand up to him but he was deflating little by little, as he wasted the seven ‘break’ opportunities he had, without realizing any. On the other hand, Tsitsipas, achieved it to the first (3-2) and no longer let go of the prey until securing the grand final.

Late 60s of 67

The opportunity to get the Monte Carlo-Barcelona double, something that his rival, Nadal, has achieved on the 11 occasions he has played in the final and where, so far, he has only lost one set. Not only that, in 67 finals played on clay in 17 years since he won the first in Sopot (2004), he has only missed seven. Two against Roger Federer (Hamburg 2007 and 2011), three against Novak Djokovic (Madrid and Rome 2011, Montecarlo 2012) and one against Andy Murray (2015) and Horacio Zeballos (Viña del Mar, 2013). No one can be more effective.