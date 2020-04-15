On a day like today 17 years ago something happened that was news, but that not even the most optimistic could think that it would be the beginning of a simply historical trajectory. This week we reviewed the unprecedented idyll that maintains Rafael Nadal with the tournament Monte Carlo and it is worth remembering how it all started. It was in the 2003 edition, in a first round against Karol Kucera, which at that time was 49 in the ATP ranking. Located on a small track and in the afternoon session, Spanish and Slovak were measured in a duel where there was no color and where you could already see the hallmarks of a Nadal who has evolved in an impressive way. 6-1 6-2 was the end result of that first meeting of the 71 won by the Spanish in the Principality.

– Just like today, 17 years ago, Rafa Nadal —- began his legend in Monte Carlo by debuting with victory in the first Masters 1000 on clay of the season. Still 16 years old, the Manacor (No. 109) defeated Karol Kucera —- 6-1 and 6-2.pic.twitter.com/HUIqe8WpPj – MisterOnly.Tennis (@OnlyRogerCanFly) April 15, 2020

