Nadal and Swiatek, the current champions, rally in Paris

The Spanish Rafael Nadal and the polish Iga Swiatek exchanged balls during training on the courts Roland Garros, a few hours before the start of the tournament in which they will defend the title they won last year.

The two tennis players met on one of the courts of the Paris complex and, after exchanging a few words with their respective coaches and coaching staff, they decided to train for a while together.

Nadal, who will turn 35 next Thursday, seeks to win his fourteenth title in Paris and thus add 21 Grand Slam, which would make him the tennis player who has won the most ‘greatest’ in all time.

Swiatek, who will turn 20 this Monday, is looking for his second ‘big’, after last year he rose against all odds with the Suzanne Lenglen Cup without giving up a single set.

The young Polish woman does not hide her admiration for Nadal, whose footsteps on the circuit she wants to follow.