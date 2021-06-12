Nadal and some disturbing doubts about his presence at Wimbledon 2021

Rafael Nadal He spoke openly at a press conference about what this loss to Djokovic meant at Roland Garros 2021, but was also questioned about his short-term future schedule. It was there where more doubts were seen in the Spanish, who flatly refused to play the Mallorca tournament, arguing that he was not going to be prepared and that the fact that it was played in the week before Wimbledon 2021 makes me totally discard it. Immediately after, the Spaniard asserted that it is not easy to make the transition from dirt to grass in such a short time, after two months of great intensity. “One does not recover the same with 35 years as before,” said the Spaniard who commented that he would study with his team if he went to London or not.