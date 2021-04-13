Nadal and Medvedev trained together hours before the Russian tested positive for COVID-19

The bombshell news jumped this Tuesday morning in the ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo 2021 And it can have side effects. Daniil Medvedev He has tested positive for COVID-19 in a test carried out a day before he will start competing, but in the last hours he has maintained direct contact with many people. One of them is Rafael Nadal, with whom he trained on Monday, in a practice session that raised great expectations. It is anyone’s guess if the Spaniard has been infected, but surely he will be tested promptly.