Rafael Nadal He continues to show his most supportive and socially committed side. The Spanish is playing an active role in the fight against the coronavirus and after having launched a fundraising initiative, he wanted to join the one initiated by the ACB, consisting of auctioning sports-related objects to allocate the proceeds to the battle against the pandemic. The Balearic revealed that he will auction the shirt, or one of them, with which he won Roland Garros 2019.

.