Nadal and his resignation from Wimbledon and the Games

Convulsa week post Roland Garros with several news of great impact. Federer’s with his early defeat in Halle has now been joined by the resignation of Rafael Nadal to play in Wimbledon and in Tokyo on the occasion of the Olympic Games. A tough decision for sure for the Manacor who has always enjoyed the challenge of playing on the London grass and in the most prestigious tournament and what to say about representing Spain in an Olympic event. Other factors have prevailed such as avoiding bubbles and preserving his physique given the heights at which he is in his career. We wonder if it is really a wise decision and with which he will really come out winning or on the contrary it is due more to doubts after losing at Roland Garros and is missing great opportunities to fight for more prestigious titles.

At noon we heard the news that Rafa Nadal was leaving Wimbledon and the Olympics. Already previously and after losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros, he had resigned from the Mallorca tournament that made him so excited to play. Based on the statement he has released, it is understood that Rafa wants above all to preserve his physical condition and put his body at risk. That the gravel tour has been very demanding and that I was going to have very little rest time and after that preparation for Wimbledon with how aggressive going from clay to grass can be on the body. But it is not going to Tokyo either, which will take place at the end of July.

Someone like Rafa, with the dedication and commitment that he always shows, it is clear that if he resigns from events of this caliber it is for more than solid reasons. He is now 35 years old and just as Roger Federer skipped the clay court tour for several years to prioritize the grass and Wimbledon, Nadal can do the same perfectly and after an exhausting and intense clay tour he can put aside a Wimbledon that is always too close. the calendar. Although, it goes without saying, that this has always been the case and Nadal has been a veteran for a long time and his physique has suffered all kinds of problems.

We saw him with some discomfort in the final stretch of his duel against Djokovic although it does not seem that they have had major complications since the Spaniard has not referred to it. A really pertinent question would be: Had Rafa Nadal won his 14th Roland Garros, would he have also given up Wimbledon? I mean, has that loss to Djokovic in the semis had to do with your decision? We obviously do not know to what extent it has generated doubts and some imbalance in his confidence. We can look at what happened in 2015 when he first lost to Djokovic at Roland Garros in the quarter-finals. And despite the logical doubts, Rafa opted for the grass tour winning Stuttgart and then going to Queen’s and Wimbledon. Then it was a crisis of confidence, nothing to do with the physical, they were 6 years younger, he had not even turned 30 yet.

On land Nadal moves like a fish in water and knows how to suffer with discomfort and pretend they were not noticed. Only he and his team have a perfect understanding of his body and what it needs. The grass we know is very hard on the knees and we also know that this year with the delay of the start of Roland Garros, the week of Queen’s and Halle arrive immediately after in Paris. Going to London without matches was not in Nadal’s plans of course. Therefore skipping Wimbledon really makes all the sense because you don’t have to forget something, Rafa if he goes is to fight for the title, not to get blanked out. And he does not want to risk his body beyond the fact that he does not come with all the confidence just to try his luck in a capricious tournament in which a bad team in the first week sends you home.

The Olympic Games, a different theme from Wimbledon

The theme of the Olympic Games may not be so directly related to the physical section. It is more a question of tranquility and comfort for the Spanish and of course prioritizing certain things. As he has commented in the statement, he has been lucky enough to live several Olympic experiences and with very good results. This does not mean that you do not feel like going to Tokyo but the effort in terms of travel, adaptation, bubble and emotions in that particular event are out of your planning. And for Rafa, the US Open is a reality more adjustable to the calendar and that he feels is the one that must be put first. He already missed it in 2020 and in 2021 he wants to go with everything to Flushing Meadows, the Grand Slam in which he has had the most success after Roland Garros. As was the case with Federer, right off the bat it is hard to understand certain decisions, in which there are no obvious injuries involved, but given the longevity of these out of series, these things must be perfectly understood. The hardest part of Rafa Nadal’s season is over and he is now well aware that you have to choose carefully and carefully what you play and what you don’t. What do you think?