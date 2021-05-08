Nadal and his gesture with a 95-year-old grandmother after the defeat in Madrid

It was not the best afternoon for Rafael Nadal at the Masters 1000 in Madrid. They fell 6-4, 6-4 to Zverev and were eliminated in the quarterfinals. However, the Spaniard changed his face at the start with a moving gesture.

Look also

Rafa met a 95-year-old fan, called Manuela Navarro Esteban, who suffers from the beginning of Alzheimer’s, after her grandson asked her on Twitter.

“Today my grandmother at 95 years old will see the dream come true of seeing you live, she has the beginning of Alzheimer’s and told me before forgetting what tennis and you mean to her she wanted to see you live. I hope you enjoy this day as much as I am enjoying it, “explained user @ carripadel22. And he continued:” I know it’s complicated but a photo with you would make her the happiest woman on this planet.

@RafaelNadal Today my grandmother at 95 years old will see the dream come true of seeing you live, she has the beginning of Alzheimer’s and she told me that before forgetting what tennis and you mean to her she wanted to see you live. I hope you enjoy this day as much as I am enjoying it pic.twitter.com/85tpF09XJG – Carlos Carrizosa (@ carripadel22) May 7, 2021

So it was. The tennis player sent him a VIP ticket to watch his game and, after the subsequent approval by the organization of the contest, he met with the grandmother.

“I am so nervous that I cannot speak. I have been talking to him for a while and I took a photo of myself, “said the lady after the meeting.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE