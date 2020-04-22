Spending so much time away from home and spending a week in one country and another week in another, makes books and tablets or laptops with access to streaming video platforms something vital for tennis players. It is a way to “kill” time and keep your mind on something other than tennis 24 hours a day. There are very few famous series or movies that tennis players have not seen and take advantage of long tours to get hooked on one. In this article we will discover the favorite series and movies of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, to learn more about the tastes of two of the best tennis players in history.

Rafael Nadal

During his last Instagram live, Marc López asked Rafa what was the series he had been hooked on during this quarantine. Nadal replied that he was watching ‘I know who you are’, on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Spanish series from a couple of years ago and that originally aired Telecinco, with great acceptance from the public and critics. It tells the story of Juan Elías, a famous lawyer who wakes up on a highway with his hands stained with blood without remembering absolutely anything that happened. He does not remember the name or recognize of anyone in his family. Just the same night that they find him, the news breaks that his niece has disappeared and everyone begins to suspect if Juan Elías had something to do with that disappearance and if he really is amnesiac or not.

‘I know who you are’ has 16 chapters and whose story became so successful that they released a book, ‘The last word of Juan Elías’, an exciting thriller written by Pau Freixas and Claudio Cerdán, which tells what happens after the end of the series. A must for those who liked the series.

A few years ago, Rafa declared himself a fan of the series ‘Narcos’, which relates the life of Pablo Escobar. The Balearic, like many of us, was hooked on the first seasons of this series that was a great revolution in his day and Nadal was so interested in the story of Escobar that after completing ‘Narcos’, he continued to watch ‘Escobar, the patron of evil’, a Colombian series that tells much more about what happened at that time with the leader of the Medellín cartel, from its beginnings to how he gradually built his empire to terrorize an entire country and end up being the drug trafficker more searched for years by the DEA.

How could it be otherwise, Nadal was another of the many millions and millions who were hooked on ‘Game of Thrones’. Inside the circuit, in the most intense time of the series, there were many tennis players who commented about the series in the players’ area and Rafa was one of them. Based on the books of George R. Martin, he recounts the violent struggles for the Iron Throne in Westeros in one of the last series with a greater legion of fans that every Sunday followed live what had happened to avoid swallowing any unwanted spoilers before that game as subtle as well carried that the series had, leaving the viewer with honey on his lips with each end of the chapter.

Nadal is also fond of cartoon series. As revealed in the book ‘Rafa & Roger’, the Balearic tennis player used the series ‘Dragon Ball’ sometimes to clear your mind and try to relax during tournaments. Series that marked the childhood of many of us, ‘Dragon Ball’ tells the adventures of Goku, a Saiyan warrior who protects the earth from other beings from outer planets that come to conquer it or kill all of humanity. Few of the children born in the 80s and 90s have not followed this series as children.

Regarding movies, Rafa has commented in a talk that he liked the saga a lot ‘The Godfather’, by Francis Ford Coppola, which was even bought on DVD to take with him. Being a trilogy, parts I and II are considered among the best films in all history and some classify it as a true masterpiece. Starring an immeasurable Al Pacino, it also features the appearance of Marlon Brando and a very young Robert De Niro. Don Vito Corleone is already a classic in the history of cinema, although this is not Nadal’s favorite film, but Gladiator. Whenever he is asked about a movie, he finds it difficult to choose one but he remembers the film by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe, which tells the story of Máximo Décimo Meridio, general of the Roman Empire who fights as a gladiator in the Colosseum.

Roger Federer

That in regards to Rafa, but Roger is also a great fan of movies and series and although in recent years with his four children he has not been able to enjoy them as much as when he was younger, you can also find information about the serial and cinematographic tastes of the Swiss star. As for his favorite movie, in one of his last Twitter appearances and answering his fans, Federer commented that his favorite movie was ‘The unstoppable Will Hunting’, ‘Good Will Hunting’ for its English title.

The unstoppable Will Hunting

Gus Van Sant movie, has a luxury cast with Matt Damon, Robin Willians and Ben Affleck as big stars. The film tells the story of Will Hunting, a young man with abysmal intelligence and a gift for mathematics. It is curious how in the favorite movies of the two you can see a little the character of each. Rafa is known as a great track fighter and ‘Gladiator’ revolves around that, while Federer enjoys stories that are a bit straighter and with a more intense background.

As for series, in the late 2000s Roger acknowledged in some statement that he was a fan of ‘Lost’, which is possibly the series with the greatest fan phenomenon of the last 20 years and the one that started the path that many others tried to follow with those cliffhangers at the end of the chapters that left you wanting more for the following week. ‘Lost’ tells the story of a group of survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, who end up on an island where secrets continue to unfold. The success of the series was brutal and hooked more than 20 million people every week in the United States.

In addition to this, Roger also declared himself a fan of another series that was also very famous for its first two seasons. We talk about ‘Prison break’, the story of Michael Scofield and how he devised a perfect plan to get his brother, sentenced to the electric chair, out of jail for a crime he did not commit. Minus in its last two seasons, a couple of years ago it returned with a fifth round of chapters that took up the Scofield story and that did not captivate the public too much although there was talk of a possible sixth season that finally did not reach the screens.

.