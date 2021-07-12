“Nadal and Federer are the ones who have made me get here”

07/11/2021

On at 23:16 CEST

.

The Serbian tennis player was exultant this Sunday after winning his sixth Wimbledon and tying, with 20, in number of Grand Slam conquered with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, whom he considered the “most important” tennis players of his career.

“(Federer and Nadal) They are the two most important players of my career, what have made me get here. They are the ones who pushed me to improve technically, mentally and physically, “said the Serbian in statements on the track after beating the Italian Matteo Berrettini, by 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3.

The world number one recalled that when he reached the “top 10” of the world rankings, he spent a few years in which he lost almost always when he played against the Swiss and the Spanish, but that “something changed in late 2010 and early 2011” .

“That was the beginning of a journey that does not end here,” he added, to a standing ovation from the spectators on Wimbledon Center Court.

Praise for Berrettini

Djokovic recognized that the match against Berrettini, who put up more resistance than expected, was “more than a battle”, and congratulated the young Italian player, 25 years old, whom he predicted a career “full of successes”.

“It was a true Italian hammer. I suffered it on my skin in Paris and today also here,” said the Serbian, who assured that it was a “tough game.”

His childhood dream

Djokovic He evoked his childhood, when at the age of 7 he dedicated himself to building a replica of the Wimbledon trophy with used materials, to signify the importance of this tournament in his life.

“Winning Wimbledon was always my dream as a child. I have to remind myself of this and never take it for granted,” despite having won it six times already.

Asked about his chances of reaching all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same season, something he only got Rod Laver In the Open era, the Serbian recognized that this will be his great goal and that he will fight to achieve it at the next US Open.

“I’m in great shape and playing well. Getting my best tennis at the Grand Slam is the priority in my career, so I will try,” he said.

On your side, Berrettini acknowledged that he had had to handle “too many feelings” and that also in that Djokovic he had been better than him.

However, he advanced that “hopefully it will not be my last final here or in a Grand Slam”, so he promised that he will return to the Wimbledon center to conquer it.